iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 832.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.18. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.