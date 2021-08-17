Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

