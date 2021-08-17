Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 37,418 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $34,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

