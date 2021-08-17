J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of J2 Global worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.97. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

