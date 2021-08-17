We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

