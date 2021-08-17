SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 131,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

SMBK opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $373.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.76. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

