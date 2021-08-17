Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

