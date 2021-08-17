Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,192 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 672,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 503,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12.

