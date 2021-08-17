Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,192 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 672,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 503,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.