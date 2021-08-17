Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,224 Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 87,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

