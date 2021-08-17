OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,225.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at $90,388,742.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,867 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 220.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

