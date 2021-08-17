Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $318.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $319.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.