OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $978,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

