Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

