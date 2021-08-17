Zacks: Analysts Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4,405.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 111,410 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $7,272,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $213,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

