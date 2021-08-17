Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 808 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Steven Madden by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

SHOO stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

