EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $178.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

