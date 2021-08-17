Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.32). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

MYOV stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

