Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarLotz.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

