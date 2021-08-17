Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.71 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $446.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

