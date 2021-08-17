-$0.30 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.49 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

