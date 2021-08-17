Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AECOM worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

