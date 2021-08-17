Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,756 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $766,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.