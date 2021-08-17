Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,399 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

