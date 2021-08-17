Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $374,000 Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2,641.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.