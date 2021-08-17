4,304 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.