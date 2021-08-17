Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.78.

In related news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,380.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $211,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at $25,713,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,202 shares of company stock worth $2,734,284. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.