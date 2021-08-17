Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

