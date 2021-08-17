AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 110 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.06. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $181.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

