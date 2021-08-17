4,476 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 392.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 48.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

