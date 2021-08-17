American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

