UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €299.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €299.00 ($351.76) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

