AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

