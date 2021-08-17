Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

