Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

