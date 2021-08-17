Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,254 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $423.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

