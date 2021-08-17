GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $109,000.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.