GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.45 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47.

