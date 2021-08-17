GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

