GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

