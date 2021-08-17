16,396 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 176,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $644.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

