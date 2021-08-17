Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $294.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

