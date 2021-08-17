NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $170.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $177.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.44.

