AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

