Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,947 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $184,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

