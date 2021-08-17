$0.57 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $954.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

