Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $54.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.84.

BOWFF stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

