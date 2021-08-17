Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.