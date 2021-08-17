Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 875,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 303,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGEN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

