Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 190.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 181,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 19.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 175,980 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YTRA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.90. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

