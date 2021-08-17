Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 in the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,618,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Iteris stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 million, a PE ratio of 603.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

